One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Hartford Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to a home on Maplewood Avenue around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. Police said it appears to be isolated and it remains an active investigation.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.