1 Person Treated for Minor Injury After Shots Fired Incident in West Hartford

One person was treated for a minor injury after a shots fired incident in West Hartford on Monday night.

Officers were called to Warren Terrace around 10:30 p.m. after getting numerous calls of apparent shots fired.

According to police, one person was found and treated for a minor, non-life threatening injury.

At this time, there does not appear to be an active threat to the public, police said.

West Beacon Street was closed between Prospect Avenue and Tobey Street. All of Warren Terrace was also closed while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.