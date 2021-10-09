1 Seriously Injured in Fiery Crash in Cornwall

One person has serious injuries after a fiery crash in Cornwall on Friday night.

State police said 29-year-old Paul Joseph Maher, of Torrington, was driving eastbound on Route 4, also known as Furnace Brook Road, around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a guardrail then left the road.

After he left the road, authorities said Maher hit a rock then his vehicle caught on fire.

According to investigators, Maher sustained serious injuries in the accident and was transported to Sharon Hospital. He was then transported to Hartford Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.