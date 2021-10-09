cornwall

1 Seriously Injured in Fiery Crash in Cornwall

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images

One person has serious injuries after a fiery crash in Cornwall on Friday night.

State police said 29-year-old Paul Joseph Maher, of Torrington, was driving eastbound on Route 4, also known as Furnace Brook Road, around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a guardrail then left the road.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

After he left the road, authorities said Maher hit a rock then his vehicle caught on fire.

According to investigators, Maher sustained serious injuries in the accident and was transported to Sharon Hospital. He was then transported to Hartford Hospital.

Local

boat rescue 13 mins ago

5 People Rescued After Boat Hits Rocks, Overturns in Bridgeport

Bridgeport 15 mins ago

1 Transported to Hospital After Stabbing in Bridgeport

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

cornwallConnecticut State Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us