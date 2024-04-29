Bridgeport

1 stabbed, 2 others injured during fight in Bridgeport

By Cailyn Blonstein

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

One person was stabbed and two others were injured during a fight in Bridgeport early Monday morning.

Dispatchers received calls shortly after midnight with reports of a house fight and assault with a weapon in the 700 block of Iranistan Avenue.

It was reported that multiple people were fighting outside and one person had been stabbed.

According to police, St. Vincent's Hospital said three people walked in with injuries. The injuries are described as a head laceration and cuts and bruises.

The investigation is ongoing.

