One person was transported to the hospital after a stabbing in Bridgeport on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the stabbing happened in the 700th block of Kossuth Street around 2:10 p.m.

According to police, the victim was transported to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries are unclear at this time.

Investigators said they do not know who is responsible for the stabbing.