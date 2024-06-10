Simsbury

10-year-old struck by vehicle in Simsbury

NBC Connecticut

A 10-year-old was struck by a car in Simsbury.

Police said the child was struck while in a crosswalk and crossing Elm Street near Church Street in Tariffville around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

The driver immediately stopped and went to help the child, police said.

The 10-year-old was taken to Connecticut Children’s to be treated.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the Simsbury Police Department at (860) 658-3100.

