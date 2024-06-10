10-year-old struck by vehicle in Simsbury

A 10-year-old was struck by a car in Simsbury.

Police said the child was struck while in a crosswalk and crossing Elm Street near Church Street in Tariffville around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

The driver immediately stopped and went to help the child, police said.

The 10-year-old was taken to Connecticut Children’s to be treated.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the Simsbury Police Department at (860) 658-3100.