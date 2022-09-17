100+ Riders Honor Long-Time Triathlete in the ConnectiCare Grand Fondo

It was a beautiful, fall day for riders in Madison on Saturday.

That's where ConnectiCare hosted its 5th Annual Gran Fondo cycling event. The tradition began in 2017 and is part of the New Haven Grand Prix weekend.

More than a hundred riders came out to complete a 10, 31, or 62-mile bike ride or the 2.4-mile family walk in honor of Gordon Keller.

The 42-year-old triathlete lost his life six years ago. Keller was training for a ride on Route 44 in Canton when a car made an illegal turn and struck him. At the time, he was a ConnectiCare employee.

Now, every year, ConnectiCare and the Connecticut Cycling Advancement Program celebrate his life and athleticism with riders of all ages across the state.

"He was just a light. And his smile was so big and bright. Yeah, it's hard. I still get really emotional," said Gordon Keller's wife Allison. "Someone told me they got here early at 3 a.m. this morning to do this and I think that's incredible. I really, really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. I love that he impacted people in such a positive way."

One woman biked 10 miles in Gordon Keller's memory. She regularly participates in charity rides, having just completed the Closer to Free Ride in New Haven last weekend.

"I think, you know, that it's good community service to come and pay him tribute," said Joanne Turfan. "I've done one in May, June, I've done the Litchfield Hills, and i have a couple more before it gets too cold."

