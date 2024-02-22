100-year-old woman pays it forward to school that sent her dozens of birthday cards

Longtime Glastonbury resident Connie Abbott found herself back at Buttonball Lane Elementary School.

The last time she was there was in the 1950s when she worked in the school cafeteria.

"I did hot lunch here, and I was so proud of it. My favorite was meat loaf," Abbott said.

But she was there for a different reason on Thursday.

"One hundred, it feels wonderful," Abbott said.

Abbott turned 100 years old on Jan. 19. She said she was surrounded by friends and family members on her special day.

Then later, an entire school.

"Our thoughts were that we would send her cards from someone she doesn't even know," Principal Janet Balthazar said.

Balthazar and her colleagues read about Connie's impressive age in the Glastonbury Citizen. Her 100th birthday came just one week before the students celebrated their 100th day of school, and immediately, staff wanted to do something to make her feel special.

"We have 'Happy 100th Birthday.' We have beautiful hearts," Assistant Principal Denise Profer said, describing the cards students made.

Connie received dozens of cards. The kind gesture still brings her to tears.

"Do you know how many tears? A thousand tears and a thousand thank yous for all the wonderful children, teachers and this wonderful school," Abbott said.

To show her appreciation and pay it forward, Connie delivered 'Thank you' balloons to every classroom. Students gathered in the hallways, cheering and shaking Connie's hand like she was a celebrity.

"I think being able to see her face and the kids just excited to see her and meet her and want her autograph, tears came to many people's eyes, including my own, and it was a wonderful thing to see," Profer said.

Connie gave out one more gift: her secret to a long and happy life.

"Be kind. Be kind. Be kind. The world needs that so badly. And love, too," Abbott said.