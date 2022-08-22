$100,000 and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in CT

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, but two tickets sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won big.

There was one $100,000 winner and there was one $50,000 winner.

The winning numbers were 5-9-11-16-66 and the Powerball was 7.

Both winning Connecticut tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The $100,000 winner had Powerplay, which was X2.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is estimated at $90 million. The cash value is $51 million.

The drawing is at 10:59 p.m.