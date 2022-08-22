Powerball

$100,000 and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in CT

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, but two tickets sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won big.

There was one $100,000 winner and there was one $50,000 winner.

The winning numbers were 5-9-11-16-66 and the Powerball was 7.

Both winning Connecticut tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The $100,000 winner had Powerplay, which was X2.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is estimated at $90 million. The cash value is $51 million.

The drawing is at 10:59 p.m.

This article tagged under:

PowerballCT Lottery
