$100,000 and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in CT

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, but two tickets sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won big.
There was one $100,000 winner and there was one $50,000 winner.
The winning numbers were 5-9-11-16-66 and the Powerball was 7.
Both winning Connecticut tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The $100,000 winner had Powerplay, which was X2.
The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is estimated at $90 million. The cash value is $51 million.
The drawing is at 10:59 p.m.
