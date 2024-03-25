Powerball

$100,000 Powerball winner in CT as jackpot hits $800 million

The Powerball jackpot is up to $800 million for Monday night after no one won the big prize on Saturday, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut did win $100,000.

The winning numbers on Saturday night were 6-23-25-34-51 and the Powerball was 3. Powerplay was 2x.

The $100,000 winning ticket had all but one number. It matched four numbers and the Powerball and it had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

The $800 million jackpot would be the sixth-highest in Powerball history.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

These are the top 10 Powerball jackpots and where they were won.

  1. $2.040 billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - California
  2. $1.765 billion - Oct. 11, 2023 - California
  3. $1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - California, Florida, Tennessee
  4. $1.080 billion - July 19, 2023 - California
  5. $842.4 million - Jan. 1, 2024 - Michigan
  6. $768.4 million - March 27, 2019 - Wisconsin
  7. $758.7 million - Aug. 23, 2017 - Massachusetts
  8. $754.6 million - Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington
  9. $731.1 million - Jan. 20, 2021 - Maryland
  10. $699.8 million - Oct. 4, 2021 - California

