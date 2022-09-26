$100,000 Winning Keno Ticket Sold in New Britain to Expire Today

Someone who played Keno in Connecticut in March won $100,000, but today is the deadline to claim the prize.

The ticket was purchased on March 30 at Cassella’s Package Store at 270 Newington Ave. in New Britain.

CT Lottery says to claim the prize before it expires, go to any CT Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated through their terminal, or go directly to CT Lottery Headquarters at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill.

Lottery Tickets Expirations

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Draw tickets: Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 calendar days from the date of the drawing.

Scratch tickets: Scratch game prizes expire and must be claimed within 180 calendar days from the announced "End of Game" date. Once a winning scratch game ticket expires, you can no longer claim it. Find the dates here.

Fast play tickets: Fast Play game prizes must be claimed within 180 calendar days from the date the ticket was purchased. The ticket date and time of purchase is located in the upper right corner of every Fast Play ticket.

Unclaimed CT Lottery Tickets

There are several unclaimed lottery tickets.

You can check the CT Lottery website here to see what they are.