100th Birthday Parade Held For West Hartford Veteran

There was a big celebration this weekend for a man marking a big milestone.

Ben Cooper, a World War II veteran, is turning 100 soon and on Sunday , people participated in a birthday parade for him.

West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor set it up. Cars honked and cheered as they passed Cooper's house on East Maxwell Drive.

We first introduced you to this American hero when he reflected back on his time as a combat medic during the war and shared this heartfelt message.

"Bring back kindness to everybody. Every day, live with it. And don't be so against someone because they're have different religion or whatever. But be kind," Cooper said.

His birthday is coming up on Christmas Eve and he told us all he wants is good health.