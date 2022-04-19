Hartford

11 People Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Hartford

Eleven people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Hartford on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to a three-family home in the city's upper Albany neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. after getting a report of a working fire.

When crews arrived to the home on Adams Street, they said heavy fire was reported.

Firefighters battled the flames defensively. Fire officials said part of the roof caved in and there was partial building collapse on one side of the building.

According to officials, the American Red Cross is working with five adults and six children who are displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

