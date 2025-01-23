12-year-old boy taken to hospital after shooting in Hartford

A 12-year-old has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Hartford Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Capitol Avenue and Park Terrace at 7:15 p.m.

Officers found a boy suffering from gunshot wounds, which are described to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities said the 12-year-old was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for treatment.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.