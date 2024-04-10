13 members of violent group in Hartford charged after months-long investigation: police

Thirteen suspected members of a group believed to be associated with numerous violent crimes have been arrested and charged after a months-long investigation in Hartford.

Several agencies including the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division, Vice, Intelligence and Narcotics Division, Capital City Command Center, the Hartford States Attorney's Office and federal law enforcement began their investigation in May 2023.

Police said the investigation was in connection to numerous violent and narcotic-related incidents that involved a group who identified themselves as the "Get Money Steppas."

According to investigators, the incidents involving the "Get Money Steppas" include multiple homicides, shootings, acts of retaliatory violence, drug dealings, vehicle thefts and arson.

Investigators said they worked to learn information about the group's membership, their hierarchy, methods of identification and ongoing criminal activities.

After an 11-month-long investigation, 13 arrest warrants were approved. Those warrants are charging suspected members of the group with violating the Corrupt Organization and Racketeering Activity (CORA) Act.

Authorities said when the arrest warrants were approved, eight of the 13 suspected members of the group were and still are in state or federal custody. The other five suspected members of the group were found and have been taken into custody.

Police have identified the thirteen suspected members as:

A 16-year-old male Take into custody order

Jeremy White, 20 $750,000 bond

Guilberto Mendez, 28 $750,000 bond

Leonardo Laboy, 24 $750,000 bond

Paul Downer, 28 $750,000 bond

Juan Perez, 28 $750,000 bond

Nathan Delgado, 21 $200,000 bond

Xavier Gomez, 23 $200,000 bond

Linoshka Barbosa, 24 $200,000 bond

Pedro Fuentes, 30 $500,000 bond

Kennethzel Rivera, 20 $500,000 bond

Jose Perdomo, 24 $500,000 bond

Isiah Barnett, 26 $200,000 bond



All thirteen people are being charged with Corrupt Organization and Racketeering Activity.

Police are expected to give an update about the arrests on Wednesday afternoon.