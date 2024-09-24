Waterbury

13-year-old arrested in connection to threat against Waterbury Public Schools

A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to a threat made against Waterbury Public Schools.

Officers learned about a threatening social media post that referenced several public schools in the city late Monday night.

During the investigation, police said it was determined that the threat was not credible.

According to investigators, authorities identified a 13-year-old male that was believed to be behind the post. 

He was arrested and charged with breach of peace and threatening. 

"All threats against our schools are taken extremely seriously, and a thorough investigation is conducted to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the community,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said on Tuesday.

Residents are urged to report suspicious activity or threats to police immediately.  

“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we will hold those responsible,” Spagnolo added.

