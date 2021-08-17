13-Year-Old Girl Accused in Assault of 12-Year-Old Girl in Windham

A 13-year-old girl is accused of injuring a 12-year-old girl in what state police called a "stabbing incident" on a bike trail in Windham and charges have been filed against both the suspect and the victim.

State troopers responded to Hilltop Drive just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to investigate reports of a stabbing on a bike trail and they found a 12-year-old girl who had minor injuries. She was taken to an area hospital.

Police said the two girls had been involved in an ongoing conflict. They detained the 13-year-old and recovered a knife at the scene.

State police responded to the scene of an assault in Windham Saturday night.

The suspect was charged with breach of peace and assault in the second degree and the victim was charged with breach of peace, police said.

Both girls were released to their guardians.