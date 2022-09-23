14-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting Man in Stamford: Police

A 14-year-old was taken into custody after being accused of shooting a man in Stamford on Monday, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened on Woodland Avenue. A man was reportedly targeted and shot by the teen, resulting in injuries.

The man underwent surgery and has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Responding officers found shell casings at the scene, identified witnesses and recovered video evidence. Police said they arrested the teen on Thursday. He's allegedly had interactions with police in the past.

Investigators searched two locations in Stamford and recovered evidence, but the firearm wasn't found, they said.

Police are investigating the incident. No additional information was immediately available.