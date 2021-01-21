Powerball

$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

There were three $50,000 winners.

The winning $750 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maryland, but some people who bought tickets in Connecticut won some big prizes too.

One ticket sold in Connecticut won $150,000 and three tickets won $50,000.

There are several $300 and $100 winners as well.

Winning Powerball Numbers

The winning numbers for the Jan. 20 drawing are: 40-53-60-68–69.  The Powerball was 22.

The $150,000 ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball with Powerplay.

The $50,000 winners matched four numbers and did not have Powerplay.

Mega Millions Grows to $970 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $970 million. The drawing in Friday.

