Glastonbury

16-year-old arrested in connection to social media threat against Glastonbury High School

Glastonbury High School sign
NBC Connecticut

A teenager has been arrested in connection to a social media threat that was reportedly made against Glastonbury High School last month.

Police learned about a concerning profile page on Discord on June 11. A Glastonbury student reported the profile page to Youth and Family Services.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Investigators said the profile page on Discord had a bomb threat against Glastonbury High School along with references to the KKK, Hitler and included death threats towards African Americans.

"There is no place in our school community for hate, racism, or violence. This disturbing incident is a reminder to all of the importance of our work to provide safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environments where all students feel respected and valued," Glastonbury school superintendent Alan Bookman said last week about the incident.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

While investigating, police said it was determined that the minor Discord account holder was a victim, not the suspect. Officers said another 16-year-old illegally accessed the victim's Discord account and altered the profile page to include the threats.

According to police, the 16-year-old suspect also sent direct messages from the victim's Discord account to others with additional death threats naming specific African American students at Glastonbury High School.

Officers believe the threats were intended to target the Discord account holder. Police applied for and were granted an arrest warrant on Monday charging the 16-year-old suspect with intimidation based on bias or bigotry, threatening, computer crime, criminal impersonation, breach of peace, harassment and falsely reporting an incident.

Local

New Haven 5 mins ago

Connecticut to receive hundreds of millions in federal climate change funds

Milford 14 mins ago

Mayor of Milford proposes a stop to new smoke shops

The warrant was served on Monday and the 16-year-old suspect was turned over to juvenile court authorities in Hartford. As of last Friday, that student was no longer enrolled in Glastonbury Public Schools, is not allowed at school events and is not permitted on any school campus.

The Greater Hartford NAACP is calling the threats unacceptable and says they’ll be following up with town leaders.

It’s expected to be brought up during a town council meeting on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Glastonbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us