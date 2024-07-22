16-year-old arrested in connection to social media threat against Glastonbury High School

A teenager has been arrested in connection to a social media threat that was reportedly made against Glastonbury High School last month.

Police learned about a concerning profile page on Discord on June 11. A Glastonbury student reported the profile page to Youth and Family Services.

Investigators said the profile page on Discord had a bomb threat against Glastonbury High School along with references to the KKK, Hitler and included death threats towards African Americans.

"There is no place in our school community for hate, racism, or violence. This disturbing incident is a reminder to all of the importance of our work to provide safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environments where all students feel respected and valued," Glastonbury school superintendent Alan Bookman said last week about the incident.

While investigating, police said it was determined that the minor Discord account holder was a victim, not the suspect. Officers said another 16-year-old illegally accessed the victim's Discord account and altered the profile page to include the threats.

According to police, the 16-year-old suspect also sent direct messages from the victim's Discord account to others with additional death threats naming specific African American students at Glastonbury High School.

Officers believe the threats were intended to target the Discord account holder. Police applied for and were granted an arrest warrant on Monday charging the 16-year-old suspect with intimidation based on bias or bigotry, threatening, computer crime, criminal impersonation, breach of peace, harassment and falsely reporting an incident.

The warrant was served on Monday and the 16-year-old suspect was turned over to juvenile court authorities in Hartford. As of last Friday, that student was no longer enrolled in Glastonbury Public Schools, is not allowed at school events and is not permitted on any school campus.

The Greater Hartford NAACP is calling the threats unacceptable and says they’ll be following up with town leaders.

It’s expected to be brought up during a town council meeting on Tuesday.