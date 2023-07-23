17-year-old who died in boat crash off the coast of Cape Cod identified as high school sports standout

The 17-year-old girl whose body was recovered from the water in a search-and-rescue operation after a boat crashed into a jetty off the coast of Cape Cod late Friday, was identified on Sunday, according to reports.

She was identified as Dover-Sherborn High School Lacrosse standout Sadie Mauro.

The Principal of Dover-Sherborn High School, John Smith, announced her death in an email to the community:

"Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit," wrote Smith. "She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"The Dover-Sherborn community is strong and is known for its strength and resiliency in the face of unimaginable tragedy. We will continue to support each other in the days and weeks ahead as we surround Sadie’s family, friends and loved ones with care and love."added Superintendent Beth McCoy.

Her body was recovered from the water by the United States Coast Guard at around 11:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police say the crash happened off Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. and there were six people on the boat, including Mauro, who suffered fatal injuries.

The location of the crash was identified as the jetty by the channel leading to the Northside Marina in Sesuit Harbor.

A teenage boy was injured in the crash and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

Police say the U.S. Coast Guard, the Dennis Fire Department, the Sandwich Fire Department and the Barnstable County Dive Team are involved in the response.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.