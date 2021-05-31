Hamden

18-Year-Old Dead After Shooting in Hamden

Hamden Police
An 18-year-old Hamden man is dead after a shooting on Sunday night and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police responded to the 200 block of Circular Avenue in Hamden around 9 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots and found an 18-year-old had been shot.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hamden police are investigating and they ask anyone with information to call Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4055.

