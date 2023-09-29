$1M bond set for CT police officer accused of misusing law enforcement database

After being arrested in New Jersey last week and being held as a fugitive, a former Glastonbury and New Britain police officer was transported back to Connecticut.

On Friday, 37-year-old Patrick Hemingway faced a judge in Manchester Superior Court.

According to Connecticut State Police, Hemingway has been charged with computer crimes and making a false statement. State police said the arrest warrant, which has been sealed to the public, centers on multiple alleged misuses of a law enforcement data base known as the COLLECT system.

“He used the knowledge he had to access information he had in his law enforcement capacity to allegedly commit a number of felonies in a number of jurisdictions,” Assistant State’s Attorney Tony Bochicchio said.

Earlier this month, Glastonbury Police said, that during a recent burglary investigation, they were alerted to the possibility that a former officer was a person on interest.

At this point, it is unclear if the two situations are related. Glastonbury police has declined comment.

The judge upheld bail at $1 million - a bond Hemingway’s attorney disagreed with.

“I do believe that as to the specific charges we are facing today, the bond is too high,” Attorney James Sulick said. “I have seen murder cases where the bond is that high.”

Sulick said Hemingway was in New Jersey and was not attempting to flee. Rather, he was at the Infinity Flight School, training to be a commercial pilot.

According to Sulick, Hemmingway is also a former Army helicopter pilot who was deployed in Afghanistan twice.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Hemingway had not posted bond, but if he does, one of the conditions of his release would be to surrender his pilot’s license and FAA certification as well as all his previous law enforcement badges.