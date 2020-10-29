2.3 Million Registered to Vote in CT After Record-Breaking Registrations

There have been a record number of voter registrations with days to go before Election Day on November 3.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill today announced record-breaking voter registration numbers for Connecticut in advance of Election Day.

“It is so exciting to see a record-breaking number of Connecticut voters, especially younger voters, set to make their voices heard on Tuesday,” Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said in a statement. “We are poised to see the largest number of voters participating in a Connecticut election ever, despite the 2020 election being held under the most challenging circumstances in a century. I hope to see every registered voter participating on Tuesday, and don’t forget that it is not too late to register and vote at the Election Day Registration location in your town on Election Day!”

Active Registered Voters

There are now 2,308,177 active, registered voters in Connecticut.

Unaffiliated Voters: 939,679

Democratic Party: 850,046

Republican Party: 480,026

Other parties: 38,426

Merrill said that from 2016 to 2020, 729,811 new voters registered, compared to 458,166 from 2012 to 2016 and 251,461 from 2008 to 2012. Many of the new voters are between 18 and 24.

From 2016 to 2020, 185,391 new voters between 18 and 24 registered, compared to 125,497 from 2012 to 2016 and 78,156 voters from 2008 to 2012.

Voters can check their registration status, find their polling place, or see if their absentee ballot has been delivered at myvote.ct.gov/lookup.

Election Day Registration

If you have not yet registered to vote, you can register on Election Day in the Election Day Registration location in their town.

Find it here.

Learn more on Election Day Registration: myvote.ct.gov/EDRInfo.

What you need:

To register on Election Day, you must provide your birth certificate, driver's license, passport, or Social Security card.

In the case of college and university student, you will need a current photo identification issued by your higher education institution.

If your identification does not also include proof of your residential address, you must also submit another form of identification showing the residential address in the municipality.

The additional identification may include, but is not limited to, a motor vehicle learner's permit, a utility bill due no later than 30 days after the election, for a college or university student a current college or university registration or fee statement, a lease, a library card with residential address, a paycheck, a property tax bill, naturalization documents, or other satisfactory proof of residence.

Find eligibility requirements here.