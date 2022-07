Two adults are in stable condition at the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Hartford on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Capen Street and Clark Street around 10:15 p.m. after getting a report of a crash.

When crews arrived, they said they found a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

A male and a female were transported by ambulance to the hospital. Both are in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.