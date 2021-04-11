Connecticut State Police

2 Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Child Unsupervised in North Stonington Parking Lot

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Connecticut State Police have arrested two people who are accused of leaving a child unsupervised in a vehicle in a parking lot while they shopped at an adult store in North Stonington on Saturday night.

Troopers said they received a call around 8 p.m. about a 4-year-old child who had been left alone in a vehicle that was parked at the Amazing Intimate Essentials Adult Store on Norwich Westerly Road in North Stonington.

When state police arrived, they said a 4-year-old boy was found alone in a vehicle with no parents or guardians in sight.

Troopers said they entered the store and found the child's parent, identified as a 25-year-old New York woman, and her partner, identified as a 28-year-old New York woman.

According to investigators, the women had been inside of the store for approximately 15 minutes making purchases as the child was left in the car by himself.

The women are each facing a charge of leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle and the child's parent is facing an additional charge of risk of injury to a minor, troopers said.

The Dept. of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

