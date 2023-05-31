2 Arrested After Stealing Catalytic Converter at West Haven High School: PD

Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car in the West Haven High School parking lot and leading officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The police department said they were notified that a Hyundai Elantra with two men inside had just entered the school parking lot and took a catalytic converter from a parked car. They then fled and continued onto Main Street where they tried to steal another catalytic converter, but were interrupted by a detective, police said.

The suspect vehicle then fled and led officers on a chase. The driver lost control and struck a parked car on First Avenue, according to police.

Both men got out of the car and tried to run away. One of the them was carrying a sawzell, police said. One of the men started assaulting an officer who was trying to arrest him. Both men were ultimately taken into custody, officers said.

They face charges for interfering with an officer, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and more. The man accused of assaulting an officer also faces charges for strangulation and assault.

The other man arrested is allegedly on federal probation stemming from an attempted murder charge in Puerto Rico, according to police.