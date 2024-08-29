2 arrested for sharing sexually explicit videos of teens in West Haven: PD

A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly sharing sexually explicit videos of teens to each other in West Haven, police said.

The police department said they received information from DCF about a sexual abuse case involving two colleagues.

Elizabeth Jordan, 42, of West Haven, allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with an underage person and recorded it. She's also accused of sending the video to her associate, Josh Bailey, 44, of Milford.

Police said Jordan sent photos of another underage person to her colleague for his sexual gratification.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers with the West Haven Police Special Victim's Unit conducted an extensive investigation. Both Jordan and Bailey have been arrested.

Jordan turned herself into police on Thursday and Bailey was taken into custody for an unrelated incident.

Authorities said Jordan faces charges including second-degree sex assault, conspiracy to commit sex assault, voyeurism, disseminating voyeuristic material, risk of injury to a minor and more.

Bailey is facing charges including criminal liability and conspiracy to commit sex assault, criminal liability and conspiracy to commit voyeurism and more.

Jordan and Bailey are being held on bond pending a court appearance.