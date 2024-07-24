2 cats in carriers found dumped at Hamden cemetery

Two cats in carriers were found dumped at a cemetery in Hamden on Tuesday.

The two cats were found at the cemetery on Pine Rock Avenue.

Animal control said one crate had a sticker on it that said "Dory." That crate appeared to be a light gray.

The other crate that was found looks to have a light blue top and a dark blue bottom.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 230-4080. All information will be kept confidential.