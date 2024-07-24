Hamden

2 cats in carriers found dumped at Hamden cemetery

By Cailyn Blonstein

Hamden Animal Control

Two cats in carriers were found dumped at a cemetery in Hamden on Tuesday.

The two cats were found at the cemetery on Pine Rock Avenue.

Animal control said one crate had a sticker on it that said "Dory." That crate appeared to be a light gray.

The other crate that was found looks to have a light blue top and a dark blue bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 230-4080. All information will be kept confidential.

