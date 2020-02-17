West Hartford

2 Charged After Fleeing Officers in West Hartford: PD

West Hartford police have arrested two men accused of fleeing officers during a vehicle stop Monday.

Police said a vehicle fled during a traffic stop around 1:40 p.m. Rather than giving chase, officers used a tire deflation device, which damaged the car’s tires. Other officers in the area also used the devices, and a short time later, officers found the car parked on Cheshire Street in Hartford.

When officers approached, two suspects fled on foot, police said. They were captured and arrested.

The driver, Max Cosme, 40, of Hartford, was charged with interfering with an officer, engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving, as well as having illegal window tints. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

A passenger, 30-year-old Xavier Quiles of Hartford, was charged with interfering with an officer and possession of marijuana. He was held on a $15,000 bond.

Police said no injuries were reported and the car tires were the only damage during this incident.

