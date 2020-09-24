2 Charged With Murder in Death of Waterbury Woman

Two people from Waterbury have been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose remains were found in Watertown, according to police.

Miles Johnson, 22, and Casandra Nazario, 23, each face charges in the death of Rachel Lerato Sebetlela.

Sebetlela was reported missing in July. During the investigation, police learned she had requested a month off from work. Her remains were found at Black Rock Park in Watertown on September 12.

Johnson was charged with murder and Nazario charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy at tampering with evidence. Bond for each was set at $1 million.

No other details on the case were immediately available.