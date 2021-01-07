2 Connecticut Residents Arrested at U.S. Capitol

Two people from Connecticut were among the dozens arrested at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Victoria Bergeson and Maurcio Mendez, both 40, are listed as being from Connecticut on an arrest log of Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

They were arrested at the Capitol and both face unlawful entry and curfew violation charges.

More than 50 people were arrested after a group of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was in session to count Electoral College votes.

One woman was shot by law enforcement inside the U.S. Capitol building and later died. Three others died of medical emergencies during the chaos, according to police.

The U.S. Attorney from Connecticut, John Durham, is asking anyone who may have information on Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol to call the FBI.

“We encourage people with information related to the activity yesterday at the U.S. Capitol to contact the FBI. If the District of Connecticut is the appropriate venue for the prosecution of individuals involved in that disgraceful and criminal activity, our office will aggressively pursue any such matter,” Durham said Thursday.