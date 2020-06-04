Middletown

2 Dead After Fire in Middletown Last Month; Police Seek Pictures From the Scene

Two people injured after an explosion and fire at a home on Saybrook Road in Middletown last month have died, and police are asking the public for any video of pictures of the fire to assist with their investigation.

Crews responded to the home on the morning of May 29 and found people outside, officials said.

Michael Howle, chief of the South Fire District, said he believes that family members who live down the road sprang into action before firefighters arrived to try to help those who were inside the home.

Four people were injured during the fire, two severely. Those two people, who lived in the home, later died of their injuries, police said Thursday.

The investigation into the fire continues. Investigators are asking anyone with video or pictures of the fire, which started around 6:15 a.m., to contact police.

