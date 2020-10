Two people are in custody after a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Hartford Tuesday night, according to Hartford police.

Hartford police said the situation started with a car stolen out of Bloomfield and escalated into shots fired in East Hartford. Police chased the car into Hartford, where it crashed.

Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third person involved.

Stolen car out of Bloomfield, shots fired in East Hartford. Pursuit into Hartford. Crashed in Hartford-2 in custody, track for a third underway. EHPD for further media inq. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 14, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

