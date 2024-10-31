North Haven

2 injured, 1 seriously, after crash in construction zone on I-91 in North Haven

By Angela Fortuna

North Haven Fire Department

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a crash in a construction zone on Interstate 91 North in North Haven Wednesday night.

The fire department said they responded to the crash just after 8 p.m.

A car appears to have struck the back of another vehicle that was set up for a construction zone, according to fire officials.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

