2 injured in crash on Route 6 in Farmington

Two people are injured after a crash on Route 6 in Farmington early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a two-car crash on Route 6 near Farmington Chase Crescent around 3 a.m.

One of the drivers, identified by police as a 48-year-old man, was trapped in his vehicle and was extricated by firefighters.

According to police, he had significant injuries to his legs and was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar. He is reportedly in stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash, identified by police as a 22-year-old man, was taken to UConn Health Center to be treated for minor injuires.

The North Central Regional Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating.

At this time, Route 6 is closed between Route 177 (Plainville Avenue) and Camp Street. The closure is expected to last several hours.