2 Injured in New Haven Overnight Shooting

Two men were injured during an overnight shooting in New Haven, police said.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert on Edgewood Avenue between Howe Street and Dwight Street at approximately 1:10 a.m.

Police at the scene were notified that two men walked into Yale New Haven Hospital's Saint Raphael Campus with gunshot wounds.

The men, a 19 and 20-year-old, were treated for non-life threatening injuries and listed in stable condition at Yale's main campus.

Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 866-888-8477 or texting NHPD plus your message to 274637.

