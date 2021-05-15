Hartford

2 Injured in Shooting on Lawrence Street in Hartford

Two people were injured, one critically, after a shooting on Lawrence Street in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the area of 53 Lawrence St. on a Shotspotter activation at approximately 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people were injured. One man in his 30s was transported to a nearby hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition. The second person injured, a woman also in her 30s, was transported to a nearby hospital but remains in stable condition, according to police.

Police said they don't know what led up to the shooting at this time.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

