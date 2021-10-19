2 Inmates at Osborn Correctional Test Positive For Legionnaires Disease

Two inmates at Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers have tested positive for legionnaires disease.

The inmates were being treated at a local hospital when they tested positive, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Correction.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Legionnaires disease is caused by the legionella bacteria and is a serious form of pneumonia and can be fatal, according to the CDC. The bacteria is found naturally in freshwater environments and can be found in showerheads and faucets, hot tubs, and facilities with complex plumbing systems, the CDC says.

It generally does not spread from person to person.

Legionnaires disease is treated with antibiotics.

Both of the inmates were treated for their infections and returned to the prison, according to the Department of Correction.