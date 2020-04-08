2 Men Injured in 2 Separate Early Morning Shootings in New Haven

New Haven police are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Wednesday morning.

The first shooting happened shortly after midnight, police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of gunfire on Shelton Avenue and Brewster Street in the Newhallville neighborhood around 12:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a two car crash, but no occupants were on scene.

Callers told officers about a gunshot victim in the backyard of a home on Brewster Street, officers said.

The gunshot victim, later identified as a 26-year-old New Haven man, suffered injuries after getting shot in the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

According to investigators, the man was involved in the crash before being shot. The roads were closed while detectives investigated, but they have since reopened.

Several hours later, officers were called to a second shooting in the city.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at an apartment building on Ferry Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood shortly before 4 a.m.

Investigators said the 27-year-old New Haven man was shot in the abdomen and was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found a crime scene inside of the building and are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.