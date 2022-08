Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut won $2 million Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball was 22.

The $2 million winner matched five numbers, but not the Powerball and the ticket had Power Play, which was X4.

It is not clear where the ticket was sold.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night is $115 million, which has a cash value of $65.2 million.