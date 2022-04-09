2 Motorcyclists Critically Injured After Colliding With Vehicle in Waterbury

Two motorcyclists are critically injured after colliding with a vehicle in Waterbury on Friday night.

Officers were called to Homer Street around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle. Investigators said the drivers of both motorcycles were ejected during the collision.

According to police, one of the motorcyclists was identified as a 22-year-old man from Wolcott. He was transported to Waterbury Hospital and then later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The other motorcyclist was identified by police as a 20-year-old man from Wolcott. He was transported to Waterbury Hospital and then was later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by LifeStar. He is currently in critical condition, authorities said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is identified as a 16-year-old female from Shelton. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where she is listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. Two additional people in her vehicle were not injured and did not require medical attention, authorities added.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.