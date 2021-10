Two people were evaluated for injuries after a camper overturned on Interstate 84 west on the Vernon/Tolland town line on Saturday.

Dispatchers said the camper was overturned right before exit 67.

According to dispatchers, two people were evaluated for injuries. It appears neither person suffered injuries in the incident.

Part of the highway was closed for a short period of time, but has since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.