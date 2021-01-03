2 People Hit While Changing Flat Tire in Wallingford, Vehicle Left Scene: PD

Two people were hit by a car while they were changing a flat tire in Wallingford on Saturday night and police said the vehicle left the scene after the collision.

Officers received several 911 calls about an evading crash involving two pedestrians around 5:10 p.m.

According to police, a man and a woman were changing a flat tire in the road on Cook Hill Road when a vehicle traveling westbound hit them.

The vehicle stopped briefly a short distance ahead, but then continued traveling westbound, investigators added.

Both the man and the woman were transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

One of the victims and a witness described the vehicle involved as a silver-colored sedan, authorities said. Investigators believe the vehicle should have damage to the front quarter panel on the passenger side, including a broken headlamp lens.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact Wallingford Police Department at (203) 294-2800.