2 people hospitalized after Brookfield crash

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a car accident in Brookfield Thursday afternoon.

Crews said they were called to Candlewood Lake Road for a two-car crash a little after 3 p.m.

Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company said both drivers were injured, and one was trapped. Both people were extricated by firefighters and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.