2 people robbed while sitting in backyard of Watertown home

Two people were robbed while sitting in the backyard of a home in Watertown on Saturday night and police are searching for two suspects.

Officers responded to a home near Dalton Street and Camp Street around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery in a yard.

According to police, two people reported sitting in the backyard by the driveway when 2 suspects entered the backyard. One of the suspects reportedly pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

Authorities said the suspects took money from both of the people who were sitting in the backyard and fled the area towards Dalton Street. No injuries were reported.

The suspect with the gun is described as a man who is approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants and a black face mask. Police did not provide a description of the second suspect.

Investigators are working to determine the direction the suspects fled in. It's unclear if they fled via Camp Street towards Bucking Ham Street, Dalton Street towards French Street or the Aldorisio Street neighborhood toward Buckingham Street.

Anyone with video surveillance in the area or surrounding streets that shows a vehicle or people walking is asked to call Watertown Police.

Any information can be called into police at (860) 945-5200 or by email at tips@watertownctpd.org. Anonymous information can be called into the Crimestoppers at (860) 945-9940 for a cash reward for valuable information.