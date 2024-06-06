Plainfield

2 Plainfield schools locked down after gun threat

Two schools in Plainfield were placed into lockdown Thursday morning as police investigated a potential threat of a gun being brought onto one of the campuses, according to school superintendent Paul Brenton.

Shepard Hill Elementary School and Plainfield High School were locked down just after 11 a.m.

Students were kept in their classrooms and no one was allowed to enter or exit the buildings during the lockdown, according to Brenton.

Police responded to the schools to investigate and determined there was no active threat.

It is not clear who received the threat.

The lockdown was lifted around 11:45 a.m. and students and staff resumed regular school operations, according to Brenton.

"I want to commend the preparedness of our staff and students, as well as the swift response from the Plainfield Police Department," Brenton said in a release. "Their actions today ensured we could safeguard everyone on campus while the potential threat was addressed."

