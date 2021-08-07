2 Seriously Injured After Crash in Enfield: PD

Two people are suffering from life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday afternoon.
Police were sent to the area of North Street near Taylor Road at approximately 4:31 p.m. after getting calls regarding a two car crash.
According to police, both drivers were transported to separate hospitals. The driver of a Dodge Dakota, 29-year-old William Rivera, was taken to Baystate Medical with suspected serious injuries.
The driver of the other car, a 2012 Honda CRV, was also taken to Hartford Hospital for his serious injuries, said officers. Police have identified that driver as 61-year-old James McGowan.
It is unclear what led up to this accident at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the crash can call Officer Peterson at 860-763-6400 ext. 1385.