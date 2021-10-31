2 Taken to Hospital After Crash in Wethersfield

Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Wethersfield Sunday night, officials said.

Crews said the crash happened at the intersection of Wells Road and Willow Street.

All passengers were able to get out of their cars on their own, firefighters said. Crews applied speedi-dry to vehicle fluids on the road, they said.

Everyone involved in the crash was evaluated at the scene and two people were subsequently transported to a nearby hospital with suspected injuries.

Both cars have since been removed from the scene, which was turned over to police.