2 Teens Arrested in Connection to Separate Shootings in Middletown

Middletown Police have arrested two teens believed to be involved in separate shootings that happened in Middletown this year.

The police department said they took a 15-year-old and 16-year-old into custody on May 15.

Police were called to a shooting that happened on Glover Street on Feb. 19. Authorities said several rounds were fired into a home that was occupied by several people.

Officers believe a person inside the home was the target. The suspects fled the scene in a stolen car, police said.

On March 25, police responded to Westfield Street after several rounds were fired. Authorities said the gunfire was exchanged from one moving vehicle into another.

Police believe the suspects in this shooting stole a car prior to the shooting, too. Detectives said the teens were involved in both of these incidents.

Both teens were initially arrested for the March 25 shooting and their cases were transferred to adult court where they were issued $250,000 bonds. The teens posted bond and were released.

They were re-arrested on separate warrants for the February 19 shooting. Both teens were held on $100,000 bonds. One of the teens posted bond and has since been released, but the other remains in custody.

No additional information was immediately available.